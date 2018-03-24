American Bill Smith, who won Olympic wrestling gold at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, has died at the age of 89.

Smith, who triumphed in the 160.5 pounds division at the Games in Finland's capital, passed away in Humboldt in Iowa.

He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1978 as a distinguished member.

At 174 pounds Smith won his country's Olympic trials but he was declared ineligible for the Olympics in 1956 because he had already launched a coaching career that was to span three levels of competition.

In 1968 he served as the coach of the Canadian Olympic team.

"Smith won back-to-back NCAA Division I championships for Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa, at 165 pounds in 1949 and 1950, compiling a 52-0-1 career record," a tribute on the USA Wrestling website said.

Bill Smith topped the podium at the Helsinki 1952 Olympic Games ©USA Wrestling

"He led Iowa Teachers to the team title in 1950 following a runner-up finish in 1949.

"He was also a three-time National AAU freestyle champion at 165 pounds from 1949 to 1951, and helped Northern Iowa capture the team trophy all three years.

"Smith coached four seasons in Rock Island, Illinois, producing a state high school team championship and a 57-5 record.

"Following four years with a winning record at the University of Nebraska, he moved to California where he coached the Olympic Club of San Francisco for nearly a decade.

"Smith led the powerhouse of open competition to three national team titles in freestyle and four national team titles in Greco-Roman wrestling."

Lee Roy Smith, the executive director of the Hall of Fame, added: "His legendary career as a student athlete, as an Olympian, and as a coach leaves a legacy of inspiration.

"On behalf of the Hall of Fame, we extend our deepest sympathies and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, former wrestlers and students."