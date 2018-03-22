Cassie Sharpe and Alex Ferreira were crowned as the overall champions as the International Ski Federation Ski Halfpipe World Cup season concluded in Tignes.

Canada's Sharpe, the Olympic gold medallist from Pyeongchang 2018 last month, claimed victory at the French resort to overhaul American Brita Sigourney in the standings.

Sharpe, who topped qualifying yesterday, won the six-woman final with a tally of 90.40 points.

It meant she collected 100 points for the World Cup victory which took her above previous leader Sigourney in the overall standings.

The United States skier could only come third today on 88.40, enough for only 60 points.

Sharpe ends the season on 329 points, with Sigourney left on 306.

France's Marie Martinod was second today, scoring 90.00 points on home snow.

Alex Ferreira wrapped up the men's title ©Getty Images

Kexin Zhang of China finished third in the overall standings on 264 points.

Her hopes of catching Sigourney ended yesterday when she failed to qualify for the final.

In the men's event, Olympic champion David Wise was also trying to come from behind to win the overall crown but his American colleague Ferreira held on to top spot.

Wise was the only man who could take the title away from Ferreira but he only came ninth in the final.

Noah Bowman of Canada made it a World Cup double for the nation as he won the event on 94.20.

Ferreira, the Olympic silver medallist, was second on 92.20 and Simon D'Artois of Canada was third on 89.20.

It meant the World Cup winner ended the season on 362 points, with Wise on 279.

Bowman finished third on 230.