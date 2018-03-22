Norway's Johann Andre Forfang topped qualification at the Ski Jumping World Cup season finale in Planica.

The Olympic silver medallist leaped 241 metres in the ski flying event for a total score of 243.4 points.

Anze Semenic of Slovenia finished second on home snow on 235.3 points.

Dawid Kubacki of Poland was third on 227.7.

Poland's Kamil Stoch, the three-time Olympic gold medallist who successfully defended his individual large hill crown at Pyeongchang 2018, wrapped up the men's crystal globe for the overall World Cup title last weekend in Vikersund in Norway.

Stoch ensured he took an insurmountable lead at the summit of the standings with a sixth-place finish last Sunday (March 18).

He safely qualified today in eighth place.

The top 40 athletes progressed to tomorrow's finals.

Olympic normal hill champion Andreas Wellinger of Germany failed to qualify down in 56th place, however.

The final event of the women's World Cup season is due to begin in Oberstdorf tomorrow.