Olympic champions David Wise and Cassie Sharpe both topped qualification as the final International Ski Federation Ski Halfpipe World Cup of the season began in Tignes.

Both skiers won gold at Pyeongchang 2018 last month but they will need to come from behind if they are to clinch the overall World Cup title at the French resort.

American Wise, the back-to-back Olympic gold medallist after he also triumphed at Sochi 2014, qualified first for the 10-man final today as he scored 93.80 points.

He is the only man capable of overhauling team-mate Alex Ferreira, the Pyeongchang silver medallist who currently tops the World Cup standings with 282 points.

Wise has 250 points with 100 available for a World Cup victory.

Ferreira was the third best qualifier today on 88.60 points.

Sandwiched in between the two Americans was Canadian Simon D'Artois who scored 89.60.

Cassie Sharpe was the best women's qualifier before tomorrow's finals ©Getty Images

In the women's event, Canada's Sharpe is hoping to overhaul American Brita Sigourney to win the World Cup title.

The Pyeongchang champion led six qualifiers for the final with a score of 89.80.

Sigourney, the Olympic bronze medallist, qualified in third on a score of 83.80.

She has an eight-point gap over Zhang Kexin in the standings but the Chinese failed to qualify for the final so can no longer get in front of her.

The American has 246 points with Sharpe now her nearest challenger on 229.

Both finals will be held tomorrow, when a Big Air World Cup for freestyle skiing and snowboard will also begin in Quebec City.