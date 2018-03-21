Hosts Japan beat England as the inaugural International Blind Sports Federation Blind Football World Grand Prix began in Tokyo today.

Japan recorded a narrow 2-1 victory over England in their Group A encounter at the Shinagawa Tennozu Park in the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic host city.

The opening match of the tournament was locked at 1-1 at half-time but Japan found a winner eight minutes from the end to get their campaign off to the best possible start.

Argentina, the number two side in the world, also began with a win as they beat European champions Russia 3-0 in Group B.

The Rio 2016 Paralympic bronze medallists - the highest ranked side competing at the event - dominated from start to finish on their way to a comfortable victory.

Ms Muanpuii Saiawi, Counsellor and Mr Karan Yadav, Third Secretary of @IndianEmbTokyo cheered team #India as it won 1-0 against Japan at the #IBSA Blind #Football World Grand Prix in the pouring rain pic.twitter.com/0JpBabGgg7 — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) March 21, 2018

The South American side opened the scoring in the first minute and doubled their advantage shortly after the break.

Argentina then added another late on to seal a convincing triumph.

England and Russia will both be hoping to bounce back from their defeats today when they take on Turkey and France respectively.

IBSA announced the creation of the tournament in October with the aim of building excitement for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan's capital.

Blind football is a five-a-side sport and featured at the Paralympics for the first time at Athens 2004.

It has been contested at every Games since with Brazil winning every gold medal.