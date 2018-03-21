Cyprus have confirmed a 47-member team for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games as they mark their 10th participation at the multi-sport event.

The squad includes 17 athletes from Glasgow 2014, where the country earned two gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Georgios Achilleos, Cyprus' most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, has been included in the team.

He will aim for a fifth Commonwealth Games gold medal, having won the men's skeet event at Melbourne 2006 and Glasgow 2014, as well as ending as the runner-up at Delhi 2010.

The 2017 world champion also claimed skeet pairs gold in Melbourne and Delhi.

He heads a 10-strong shooting team for the Games, which could provide the country's best chance of earning multiple medal success.

The shooting squad also contains 14-year-old Panagiota Charalambous, who is the daughter of Fani Theofanous, who competed at six consecutive Games through to Glasgow 2014.

Men's 110 metres hurdler Milan Trajkovic, who made the Rio 2016 Olympic final, headlines Cyprus' 17-member athletics team for the Games.

Cyprus will also be represented by 10 athletes in gymnastics competition, as well as four in beach volleyball.

Georgios Achilleos will lead Cyprus' shooting team at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Two swimmers and two cyclists will also compete at the Games, while Andreas Kokkinos will be their sole boxer and Alexios Kaouslides is the country's only wrestling representative.

"We selected our team in regards to the maximum quota for each Commonwealth Games Association and taking into account the capability of our athletes to qualify for the finals of their events," said Olga Piperidou Chrysafi, Cyprus' Chef de Mission.

"We strongly believe that multiple medals are in the grasps for this team."

The Games are set to take place from April 4 to 15.