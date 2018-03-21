Calgary City Council have voted in favour of continuing to explore a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, but establishing a Bid Committee would depend on financial support from Provincial and Federal Governments.

Councillors voted 8-6 in favour of providing CAD$2.5 million (£1.3 million/$1.9 million/€1.5 million) to establish a Bid Committee on the understanding that similar support would come from Government authorities.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi was among those to support the motion.

Previously, councillors had voted 9-4 in favour of providing additional funding in November, which allowed an Exploratory Committee to attend the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics last month.

The proposed injection from the City Council would take their contribution to CAD$9.5 million (£5.1 million/$7.2 million/€5.9 million) towards the Bid Committee.

Under a proposed budget, the Federal Government would contribute CAD$10.5 million (£5.7 million/$8 million/€6.5 million) while the province would provide a further CAD$10 million (£5.4 million/$7.6 ,million/€6.2 million).

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi hopes the City Council backing will lead to Government support ©Getty Images

"We've had lots of conversations on this and I know there has been a lot of crossing of Ts and dotting of Is on what the agreement would look like,"Nenshi said, according to CBC News.

"But I think with Council's decision to move forward today, with that kind of commitment, that probably will get rid of any remaining barriers with the other Governments.

"But, of course, it's their decision."

The City of Calgary admitted earlier this week that a report, posted to its website, and which was set to be presented to City Council, was false.

The report claimed the city had received confirmation that Ottawa and Alberta would fund the formation of a 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Bid Corporation.

Nenshi has repeatedly said a bid cannot go ahead without financial support from the Federal and Provincial Governments.

A report issued last year predicted that staging the event would cost about CAD$4.6 billion (£2.5 billion/$3.5 billion/€2.8 billion).

It is estimated that over half of this would be covered through public money.

Kyle Ripley, city project manager, claimed the figure required is likely to be higher and stated an exact number was likely to be provided in June.

He claimed modifications of concept plans for the Games and inflation could result in a rise from the previously predicted total.

“We need to bring on resources in order for us to advance the work that's required," Ripley said, according to the Calgary Herald.

"[Including] financial analysis, to carry on with the refinement of our bid concept plan, to develop our bid book, do our public engagement, we require essentially the entire bid budget."

Seven bids are reportedly being considered by countries ©Getty Images

A motion to decide whether a referendum should take place in the city is expected to be decided upon today.

Councillors Jeromy Farkas and Sean Chu have called for a referendum, with the latter having put forward the motion.

Countries interested in bidding for 2026 must inform the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of their interest by March 31.

Sion in Switzerland, Stockholm in Sweden, Sapporo in Japan, Erzurum in Turkey and Graz and Schladming in Austria are other contenders in the 2026 race.

An Italian bid from Milan or Turin is also increasingly possible.

The United States are expected to enter the race, but with a focus on 2030.

After March 31, bidders will plan more details about their bid before the IOC Session votes to decide the official candidates in October.

A host should then be chosen next year.