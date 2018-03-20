South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has said it will give bonuses worth a total of KRW ₩3.3 billion (£2.2 million/$3.1 million/€2.5 million) to the athletes and coaches who represented the country at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The amount will be awarded to 254 athletes and coaches, 186 for the Olympics and 68 for the Paralympics, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Gold medallists will receive KRW ₩63 million (£42,000/$59,000/€48,000), while silver and bronze medallists will be given KRW ₩30 million (£20,000/$28,000/€23,000) and KRW ₩25 million (£17,000/$23,000/€19,000) respectively.

Each member of silver and bronze medal-winning teams will receive KRW ₩26.25 million (£17,000/$24,000/€20,000) and KRW ₩18.75 million (£12,000/$17,000/€14,000) respectively.

Head coaches will be given KRW ₩80 million (£53,000/$74,000/€60,000) for gold medals, while KRW ₩60 million (£40,000/$56,000/€45,000) will be provided to assistant coaches.

Those athletes who did not win a medal at the Games will receive KRW ₩3 million (£2,000/$2,800/€2,300) each.

Medallists at the Olympics and the Paralympics will receive an equal amount of money.

A total of KRW ₩2.5 billion (£1.7 million/$2.3 million/€1.9 million) will be given to South Korea's Olympic delegation, while the country's Paralympic delegation will be provided with KRW ₩800 million (£532,000/$744,000/€603,000).

Cross-country skier Sin Eui-hyun became South Korea's first Winter Paralympic Games gold medallist at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

South Korea won five gold, eight silver and four bronze medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, which took place from February 9 to 25.

They finished seventh in the medal standings.

Among South Korea's gold medallists was short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong, who triumphed in the women’s 1,500 metres and women’s 3,000m relay alongside Kim A-lang, Kim Ye-jin, Lee Yu-bin and Shim Suk-hee.

There were also victories for short track speed skater Lim Hyo-jun in the men’s 1,500m, skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin in the men’s event and speed skater Lee Seung-hoon in the men’s mass start.

At the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games, which concluded on Sunday (March 18), South Korea won one gold and two bronze medals to finish tied for 16th place in the standings with Finland and New Zealand.

Cross-country skier Sin Eui-hyun became the host country's first Winter Paralympics gold medallist by winning the men's 7.5 kilometres sitting race.

He also won the bronze medal in the men’s 15km sitting event.

South Korea’s other bronze came courtesy of their Para-ice hockey team after they beat Italy 1-0 in the third-place play-off.

Earlier this month, South Korea's retail giant Shinsegae announced it is to give a cash award of ₩240 million (£160,000/$224,000/€181,000) to the country's curling teams that competed in the Winter Olympics.