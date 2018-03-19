The Swiss University Sports Federation has appointed Mike Kurt as their new President.

The appointment comes with Switzerland preparing to host the 2021 edition of the Winter Universiade in Lucerne.

Kurt, a member of Swiss Olympic's Executive Council, is replacing Andreas Csonka who has announced his retirement.

It comes with the organisation changing its German language name from Schweizer Hochschulsport-Verband SHSV to Swiss University Sports SUS.

Csonka was awarded honorary membership for his "many years of outstanding work" and for his commitment to Swiss university sport.

When speaking about his departure he said the time for the change was right.

Lucerne will host the 2021 Winter Universiade ©FISU

"In recent years we have succeeded in achieving many long-term goals: bringing the Winter Universiade to Switzerland, establishing the 'Top Sport and Study' programme across Switzerland and, not least, reorganising the federation structures," he said.

"Combined with the exciting opportunities that lie ahead, this is right basis for a generational change at the top."

Switzerland is currently gearing up to host this year's World University Cross Country Championship.

Action will take place at the University of St Gallen on April 7.

A record participation of athletes from five continents is expected.