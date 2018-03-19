FIFA will make a "strategic decision" for the future of the World Cup when they vote on the 2026 hosts at their Congress on June 13, according to the United 2026 bid committee.

The assertion was made by the combined North American bid's co-chairs - United States Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro, Mexican Football Federation head Decio de Maria and Canadian Soccer Association boss Steven Reed.

"It is good news for the world," said De Maria.

"Because if this bid happens, in the future countries will be able to get together and organise FIFA tournaments all around the world in a form that is more difficult to do alone.

"The decision that the Congress will take on June 13 will be strategic for the rest of the years ahead, for countries to be able to organise FIFA tournaments from this year to the next five, 10, 15 or 20 years ahead."

The United 2026 bid team suggested their joint effort could give them the edge over their sole rival Morocco.

With the World Cup expanded to 48 teams for the tournament in eight years' time, the demands on the hosts will be larger than ever before.

Cordeiro suggested that should the United 2026 bid emerge as the winners of the vote, it would open the door for other countries around the world to join forces with their neighbours for future bids.

Japan and South Korea are the only nations to have co-hosted the World Cup, having done so in 2002.

The idea was then largely discouraged by FIFA, until the governing body changed tact under its current President Gianni Infantino.

"There was a reason why FIFA encouraged joint bids and we believe our joint bid together offers a vastly superior bid than our competition," said Cordeiro.

"I think at the end of the day, the member associations making that decision will see and understand that.

"That is the encouragement we are receiving as we have been moving around the globe, meeting with them.

"This joint bid is very much part of FIFA's way forward in terms on encouraging people to come together to host enormous tournaments."

United 2026 claim their bid would offer FIFA an "unprecedented opportunity" ©Getty Images

United 2026 selected 23 cities as part of their official submission to FIFA, which came on the eve of the March 16 deadline.

The majority are in the United States with 17 selected, although Chicago pulled out of the running after criticising FIFA for asking for major financial guarantees while allegedly not promising a huge return on investments as part of its hosting requirements.

Vancouver also failed to reach an agreement to be included, leaving three Canadian cities in contention to host matches.

These are Toronto, Montreal and Edmonton, with Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey the Mexican selections.

FIFA will cut the 23 down by a further seven to 16 if the joint bid is chosen to host the 2026 tournament.

United 2026 said they have proposed holding one match in each country on the opening day of the tournament, should their bid triumph.

The final decision would be left to FIFA, according to the bid team, along with the split of matches between the countries.

Venues in the US are currently earmarked to host 60 matches at the tournament, with Canada and Mexico both expected to have 10 each.

The bid team say they would achieve record ticket sales totalling $2.1 billion (£1.5 billion/€1.7 billion), coming from an estimated 5.8 million sales.

They claim this would offer FIFA an "unprecedented opportunity" to grow the game in the three host countries.

United 2026 face the challenge of Morocco in the bid race ©Getty Images

With previous bid races for World Cups having been marred by controversies, the United 2026 bid team claimed they had "no concerns" about the current process, stating they were confident reforms undertaken by FIFA would ensure the final decision was based on merit.

As part the bid process, the co-chairs stated that FIFA were tracking who the bid teams had met with in an effort to ensure transparency.

United 2026 are currently meeting with representatives of the Asian Football Confederation as they seek to "make the case" for their proposal.

They have also recently met with FIFA members in Peru's capital Lima and the Colombian city Bogota, where the world governing body held a Council meeting last week.

Further discussions have taken place in Jordan, South Africa and with UEFA members in Europe as the countdown continues to the vote.

United 2026 claim they are offering FIFA and their members "unity, certainty and opportunity".

Bid books were submitted to FIFA last week.

United 2026’s rivals Morocco proposed 12 cities and 14 stadia, including existing venues in Marrakech, Agadir, Fez, Rabat and Tangier which will undergo renovation works to meet FIFA requirements.

Two new stadiums will be built in Casablanca, including a 93,000 capacity National Stadium which would host the opening match and final, while new venues would also be built in Oujda and Tetouan.

In addition, five "legacy modular stadiums", which could be downscaled after the tournament, have been proposed for Marrakech, El Jadida, Meknes, Nador and Ouarzazate.

Morocco are bidding for football's flaghsip event for the fifth time after unsuccessful tilts in 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010.

The vote at the Congress will take place on the eve of this year's World Cup in Russia.