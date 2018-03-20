Taekwondo Canada has appointed Carla Anderson, formerly the director of Games for the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), as their executive director.

According to a Taekwondo Canada release, Anderson, who was with the COC for 29 years until her departure in October 2016, will be "responsible for developing opportunities for Taekwondo Canada, and will drive the vision to develop, promote, expand and sustain our organisation".

Anderson will also be expected to provide overall management of the day-to-day operations and to work closely with the Board of Directors in developing the organisation in a manner "consistent with the mission and goals of Taekwondo Canada".

Anderson began working as an assistant with the COC in 1987.

By the time she finished her career there she had worked at seven Olympic Games, seven Olympic Winter Games and six Pan American Games.

Master Wayne Mitchell, Taekwondo's Canada President, said: "It was very apparent to me early in the process that Carla is a problem-solver with a very collaborative attitude.

Former Canadian Olympic Committee official Carla Anderson will manage day-to-day operations for Taekwondo Canada to ensure ideal conditions for its athletes ©Getty Images

"Taekwondo Canada will benefit greatly from her experience and skills at creating winning management teams.

"I am looking forward to great strides in building those winning teams within all aspects of our taekwondo community such as volunteers, staff, board, coaches, referees, high performance or recreational.

"She is going to be able to assist us in creating that positive environment in which teams can thrive and grow to their potential.

Anderson said she was "so excited" to be joining.

"With years of experience working in the sport community, and with much of my focus on high performance sport, with all Olympic and Pan American sports, I am looking forward to putting all my attention and focus on the sport of taekwondo," she said.