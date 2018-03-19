Lima 2019 organisers have said that transport improvements in Peru's capital are a key part of their legacy vision for the Pan American Games.

In particular, upgrades to Line One of the Lima Metro are being heralded by members of the Organising Committee.

During the Games, Line One will play a key part in taking fans to a number of Lima 2019 venues.

Considerable investment will be made across the transport network with 100,000 visitors expected to travel to Peru for the Games.

Among promised improvements are a doubling in the number of train carriages and increased capacity at stations used for Lima 2019.

"During the Games, this will ensure minimal waiting time, especially during busy periods," a Lima 2019 statement said.

"In the long-term, this will help ensure the 340,000 daily commuters who use the metro enjoy a quicker and more pleasant journey."

Work is being funded by the Peruvian National Government through the Ministry of Transportation and Communication.

Build-up to the Games continues amid impeachment proceedings against Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski ©Getty Images

It is now hoped that transport will be a key factor in a positive legacy once the Games have finished.

Surfer Sofía Mulanovich and sprinter Andy Martínez both attended Cultura Metro Station to talk about the impact of the improvements.

"The Metro will be of great help to transport everyone who wants to go to the competitions and cheer for Peruvian athletes who are training to bring joy to our country," said Mulanovich.

"But more importantly, the upgrades will significantly improve the experience of daily commuters who use the Metro long after the Games have finished."

The Lima 2019 Pan American Games are set to take place from July 26 to August 11, with the Parapan American Games following between August 23 and September 1.

Organisers claimed last week that the current political situation in Peru will not impact their preparations.

It came after the country's Congress voted in favour of opening impeachment proceedings against President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.