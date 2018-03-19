Hadyn Evans has been selected as Norfolk Island's flagbearer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The lawn bowler has been given the honour for the Opening Ceremony in the Australian city on April 4.

Norfolk Island, one of Australia's external territories, will be competing at the Commonwealth Games for the ninth time.

A team of 24 athletes covering four sports represented the territory four years ago at Glasgow 2014 after they made their debut in 1986.

During their history at the Games, Norfolk Island has collected one medal.

Norfolk Island's delegation for Gold Coast 2018 ©NICGA

It came courtesy of lawn bowler Carmen Anderson, who was third in the women's singles in Victoria in 1994.

Anderson also won a gold medal at the World Outdoor Championships in Adelaide in 1996.

She has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia.

The Queen's Baton Relay for Gold Coast 2018 arrived on Norfolk Island on December 15.