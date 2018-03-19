England women's hockey captain Alex Danson is set to reach 300 international appearances as she leads a squad of 16 athletes announced for next month's Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Danson, 32, who has bronze and gold medals with Britain from the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games respectively, will be competing at her fourth Commonwealth Games as England seek to go one better than the silver they won in Glasgow four years ago.

Six of the squad will be making their Commonwealth Games debuts - Grace Balsdon, Kathryn Lane, Hannah Martin, Ellie Rayer, Amy Tennant and Anna Toman.

Danson is one of seven squad members heading to the Gold Coast who were in the British squad at the Rio Games.

England's women hockey players will seek to go one better at the Gold Coast Games next month than at the Glasgow 2014 Games, where they lost the final on penalties to Australia ©England Hockey

Two more players are due to be added to the squad following fitness tests.

England face South Africa, Wales, India and Malaysia in Pool B, with the top two sides qualifying for the semi-finals.

Pool A will contain the Glasgow 2014 bronze medallists New Zealand, and the hosts Australia, who beat England on penalties in the 2014 final to earn their fourth win in five editions since the women's event began at the Games in 1998.

The 2018 final is scheduled for April 14.

A medal at the Games would mean that Britain and England's women combined will have won a major international medal for ten successive years.

Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, a hero in the Rio 2016 final for Britain, has also been named in the squad.

Giselle Ansley, Sophie Bray, Sarah Haycroft, Lily Owsley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Susannah Townsend, Laura Unsworth and Ellie Watton are others to be selected.

Gold Coast 2018 opens on April 4.