Japan's Hidetaka Sugimura claimed a narrow victory in the BC2 individual event at the Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed) Regional Open in Ise.

The local player faced the challenge of Hong Kong's Hoi Ying Karen Kwok in the final of the competition.

After the scores were level at 3-3 with four ends played, a tie break was required to separate the two players.

Sugimura scored one point in the tie-break to claim victory.

The podium was completed by Japan’s Takayuki Hirose, who beat Malaysia’s Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Noh 13-1.

Japan’s Takumi Nakamura won the BC1 title, having won all four matches contested in Pool A of the tournament.

Boccia action took place in Japan ©Getty Images

Hong Kong enjoyed success in the BC4 competition, where Wai Yan Vivian Lau overcame team-mate Kwan Hang Won 3-1 to win gold.

A clean sweep of the medals was secured when Yuk Wing Leung won 4-1 against Japan’s Shun Esaki to earn bronze.

Yuen Kei Ho added to their success in the BC3 competition, by earning a 5-4 win over Australia’s Daniel Michel.

Singapore’s Nurulasyigah Mohammed Taha won 5-3 against New Zealand’s Greig Jackson in the third place play-off.