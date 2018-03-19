Tokyo 2020 have released a promotional video as attention shifts to their hosting of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, following the conclusion of Pyeongchang 2018.

Organisers claim the video showcases the city, as well as its people and "vibrant culture", while also showing examples of how sport has the power to "change the world and our future".

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori vowed to deliver a successful Games, following on from Pyeongchang which concluded with the Paralympic Closing Ceremony in South Korea yesterday.

"The Pyeongchang 2018 Games were extremely successful, with the enthusiasm of the athletes and the excitement of the spectators reflecting the Games' slogan 'Passion. Connected,'" Mori said.

"At the moment the Paralympic flame was extinguished at the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympic Games, I felt a great responsibility as the world's attention switched to Tokyo.

"Inspired by the passion and enthusiasm on display at Pyeongchang 2018, we will continue to do our best to deliver a successful Tokyo 2020 Games."

Tokyo 2020 said visitors packed into live sites set up across seven cities across Japan throughout the duration of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

It is claimed this highlighted the enthusiasm of the Japanese population for the Games, which will be demonstrated again throughout Tokyo 2020.

Attendees to the live sites were able to try various sports, as well as enjoy music and dance concerts.

Japanese athletes also featured as part of talk show events at the sites.

A Tokyo 2020 Japan House was also established during Pyeongchang 2018 at the Gangneung Olympic Park.

More than 150,000 people reportedly visited the hospitality suite during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the site used to promote Tokyo 2020 through a series of exhibits and events.

This included displays of the innovation for which Japan is renowned, such as an exhibit which created life-sized 3D avatars of visitors against a Tokyo background which was especially popular.

Origami paper cranes with the visitors' own photos printed on them allowed guests to discover the "unique blend of tradition and innovation" that characterises modern Japan.

Tokyo 2020 also took part in International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee observer programmes, giving them insight into Games operations.

Around 170 Tokyo 2020 staff members were part of their delegation, examining the operation of Ceremonies, efficient ticketing systems, transport infrastructure, medical facilities and press and media operations.

Tokyo 2020 claim they are confident their Games will deliver a lasting legacy for people across Japan.

The Olympics are due to open on July 24 and run until August 9, with the Paralympics scheduled to follow between August 25 and September 6.