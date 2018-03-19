The National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Japan and Senegal have entered into a partnership agreement.

A signing ceremony was held at Kishi Memorial Hall in Tokyo.

As part of the agreement, both parties intend to actively support officials, staff, its own athletes and coaches to have exchange programmes and opportunities.

They will also exchange marketing knowledge and information, and share information on the Olympic Movement.

"To achieve this goal, both parties will regularly exchange information and good practices," a Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) statement reads.

The JOC has already signed similar agreements with 43 NOCs, including that of Slovenia last month

Among those in attendance at the signing ceremony were Senegal National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSS) President Mamadou Diagna Ndiaye and JOC counterpart Tsunekazu Takeda, both of whom are International Olympic Committee members.

The CNOSS delegation also included secretary general Seydina Omar Diagne as well as Cheikh Niang, ambassador for the Embassy of Senegal in Japan.

Joining Takeda in the JOC delegation were Eisuke Hiraoka, a vice-president and secretary general, and Yasuo Saito, a vice-president.

