Darya Domracheva of Belarus earned her 32nd win on the International Biathlon Unions World Cup tour and her fourth at the famed Holmenkollen course in Oslo.

Johannes Thingnes Boe was the other stand-out athlete of the day as he led the home team Norway to a commanding win in the men’s 4x7.5km Relay.

Boe dominated the field with his powerful skiing and swift 10-for-10 shooting in the three-spare round victory clocked in 1hr 13min 13.7sec that was shared with team-mates Lars Helge Birkeland, Henrik L’Abee Lund and Tarjei Boe.

Austria, with Julian Eberhard producing a superb anchor leg, finished second, with five spares, 50.3 seconds back, and Russia, with four spares, finished third, 56.9 seconds back.

Norway's team, led by Johannes Thingnes Boe, were unbeatable in the men's 4x7.5km Relay in Oslo today ©IBU

Domracheva had earned her first win on this course in 2011.

Seven years on the Belarus athlete, having incurred two penalties, responded with a punishingly fast final loop, moving clear of Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia on the steepest hill.

"It was a tough battle," said Domracheva.

"You know how strong Anastasiya is this season and she showed the same today.

"I did my best and on this big uphill I knew I had to try here [for the win]."

On a bright and clear day, Domracheva finished the women’s 10 kilometres pursuit in 30min 37.4sec, with Kuzmina, who had four penalties, second at 9.2 seconds back.

Holmenkollen, in Oslo, has been a happy hunting ground over the years for Darya Domracheva from Belarus, who earned her fourth IBU World Cup victory there today ©IBU

"I know it is very important to shoot clean in the first and last shooting stages," said Kuzmina.

"I was very pleased to shoot clean in them, but four mistakes [in the other two stages] took my power away.

"But I tried to fight with Darya.

"She made a good tactical move attack on the last uphill and I understood that I did not have enough power to fight with her."

Susan Dunklee of the United States, with two penalties, finished third, 29.5 seconds back.

Fuyuko Tachizaki of Japan, with one penalty, had another World Cup career-best in fourth place, 37.4 seconds back.

Fifth place went to Juliya Dzhyma of Ukraine, with two penalties, 46.8 seconds back, while Anna Frolina of South Korea, also with two penalties finished in a season-best sixth place, 49.2 seconds back.

