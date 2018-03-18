World Rugby has secured the .rugby web domain name on a global basis and will launch it across its properties in 2018, they have announced.

The acquisition will see the International Federation move to "World.Rugby" as part of the digital re-brand and the .rugby domain name will also be available to unions, regional associations and key stakeholders.

The domain name has been secured by World Rugby for the benefit of the global rugby community and opens the door to a single global digital identity that will link every member of the rugby family in a united and customised space on the Internet, they claim.

World Rugby is among the very few world governing bodies to have sought and successfully secured the Top Level Domain (TLD) named after its sport.

As a result, World Rugby is now in a position, they claim, to provide key stakeholders and fans with a trusted domain space that will deliver multiple benefits for the sport.

Among the benefits it is hoped owning the TLD will bring to the sport is accelerating the promotion of rugby in emerging markets and promoting the sport and and unifying the global community online under a common identity.

World Rugby hope a single identity on the internet will help market the sport in developing markets ©World Rugby

"This is an exciting moment for a growing, global sport," World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said.

"The .rugby domain defines the sport and will build a truly global community with one identity.

"Ensuring that .rugby was kept within the sport for the benefit of global rugby is in line with our strategic mission to protect and promote the sport, uniting the community and furthering our audience reach."

The process to obtain the .rugby domain began in 2012, when World Rugby partnered with Roar Domains, a United States-based company.

World Rugby and Roar Domains were successful in winning the rights following an extensive process backed by all national member unions, national bodies and fans around the world.

"Roar commends World Rugby’s commitment in building a global digital brand for its sport," Ryan Nelson, the founder and chairman of Roar Domains, said.

"There is no better brand than the name of the sport itself."