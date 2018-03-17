Morocco and the united North American effort have both submitted their bid books to FIFA as the race to host the 2026 World Cup intensifies.

Football's world governing body took possession of the books alongside their ruling Council's meeting in Colombia's capital Bogota.

African nation Morocco unveiled their proposed cities and stadia today after the North American bid - comprised of United States, Canada and Mexico - did the same earlier this week.

FIFA approved the procedure for selecting the 2026 host in Bogota.

In June, the governing body will shortlist bids before the FIFA Congress votes on June 13 in Moscow, before this year's World Cup in Russia.

Morocco also launched a bid website, campaign film and the strap line "together for one goal" at an event in Marrakesh today.

They have proposed 12 cities and 14 stadia, including existing venues in Marrakech, Agadir, Fez, Rabat and Tangier which will undergo renovation works to meet FIFA requirements.

Two new stadiums will be built in Casablanca, including a 93,000 capacity National Stadium which would host the opening match and final, while new venues would also be built in Oujda and Tetouan.

In addition five "legacy modular stadiums", which could be downscaled after the tournament, have been proposed for Marrakech, El Jadida, Meknes, Nador and Ouarzazate.

Morocco are bidding for the World Cup for the fifth time ©Getty Images

"Today is a key moment for Morocco's bid and demonstrates the significant work that has been ongoing for many months on developing a stunning hosting plan for the FIFA World Cup 2026," said Moulay Hafid Elalamy, the bid chairman and also the country's Minister for Industry, Investment, Trade & Digital Economy.

"Morocco is committed to offering players and fans an authentic experience, and our 12 proposed host cities capture not simply the magic, mountains, pristine beaches and centuries old culture of Morocco, but also our modernity, rapidly expanding infrastructure and unique vision to host a tournament of celebratory passion that presents the best of football.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is a national priority for our Government and that is why it has guaranteed the required investment in our exciting and innovative stadium plans.

"Our beautiful and welcoming nation offers players and fans something very special with just one time-zone, one currency and all host cities are within a 550 kilometre radius from Casablanca, meaning limited travel and simple logistics.

"Our hotel capacity has more than doubled since 2003 – we now have 110,000 hotel rooms and we will increase our bed capacity by 70 per cent by 2026.

"All host cities are also all located within an hour's drive of an airport, so players and fans need only focus on the one thing that matters most – football."

Morocco are bidding for football's flaghsip event for the fifth time after unsuccessful tilts in 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010.

The North American bid is the first three-country attempt at staging the tournament, which will expand to 48 teams in 2026.

The North American bid would see matches in three countries ©Getty Images

A total of 23 cities were chosen by United 2026 as part of their official submission to FIFA, which came on the eve of the March 16 deadline.

Seventeen are in the US with three in Canada and three in Mexico.

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest football event in history and our united bid can be counted on to deliver the experience, the infrastructure and the resources necessary to make this extraordinary event an unprecedented success for FIFA and for all of the member associations in our global football family," a United 2026 statement said.

"United as one, Canada, Mexico, and the United States are excited and ready to welcome players, officials, fans, media and partners to a truly global celebration of football that unites the world around our common values of humanity, friendship and mutual respect.

"Working in partnership with FIFA, we are determined to seize this historic opportunity to inspire and help shape the future of football for the century to come.

"On June 13, our FIFA family will have to decide which bid can be counted on to deliver the experience, the infrastructure and the resources that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will demand.

"We believe that our three nations offer the only bid that can deliver the certainty that's needed.

"We look forward to discussing the merits of our bid with FIFA and soccer federations around the world in the weeks and months ahead."