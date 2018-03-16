A final decision on whether Erzurum in Turkey will launch a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games is expected to be made over the next few days.

insidethegames understands that key officials in the city, which hosted the European Youth Olympic Winter Festival (EYOF) last year, remain enthusiastic about bidding and that any attempt would be supported by the Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC).

A confirmed effort would mark the first ever Winter Olympic bid from Turkey.

Istanbul finished second behind Tokyo in the race for the 2020 Summer edition.

Erzurum, which lies in the east of the country, also hosted the Winter Universiade in 2011.

A first International Ski Federation Snowboard World Cup was held there this year.

The ski resort in Erzurum hosted Turkey's first-ever FIS Snowboard World Cup event in January ©FIS Snowboard

Fresh support has been given this week by Fuat Taşkesenligil, the region's director of Youth Services and Provincial Sport, who described a potential bid as a key part of Turkey's 2023 vision of goals designed to coincide with the country's centenary.

"Erzurum is a city with a capacity to do Olympic sports with existing sports facilities," he told Milliyet.

"Turkey is a growing and developing country in the management of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"In 2023, our vision is to be crowned the 2026 Olympics.

"Erzurum is a city that can make an Olympic Games with the existing potential ice halls and ski centres."

Erzurum hosted last year's European Winter Youth Olympic Festival ©EYOF

The Turkish city could add to an already-growing line-up of potential 2026 contenders.

Sion in Switzerland, Calgary in Canada, Stockholm in Sweden, Sapporo in Japan and Graz and Schladming in Austria are other contenders in the 2026 race.

An Italian bid from Milan or Turin is also increasingly possible.

United States, Kazakhstan and Norway have decided to concentrate on potentially bidding for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Countries interested in bidding for 2026 must inform the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of their interest by March 31.

They will then plan more details about their bid before the IOC Session votes to decide the official candidates in October.

A host should then be chosen next year.