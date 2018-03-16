China maintained their domination on the second day of the International Swimming Federation Diving World Series event in Fuji, Japan.

Having secured all 10 titles on offer at the series opener in Beijing, Chinese divers were seeking to maintain their domination at the Shizuoka Prefectural Fuji Swimming Pool.

Fourteen-year-old Zhang Jaiqi, winner of the women's 10 metre platform title in Beijing, repeated her success here to defeat her compatriot, the Rio 2016 champion Ren Qian.

Zhang produced the decisive performance with her third dive of the final, earning 87.45 points, including a perfect 10.

She went on to take gold with 390.35 as Ren took silver with 375.45 ahead of home diver Minami Itahashi, who totalled 368.70 after moving up from eighth place in round two, finishing just 2.40 ahead of North Korea's Mi Rae Kim.

"I feel very excited about this event and I was quite nervous," said Zhang.

"There were some dives that I needed to improve.

"I feel we were lucky because in the first round we didn't do very well."

The men's 3m springboard competition at the FINA Diving World Series event in Fuji produced another epic competition between China's eventual winner Cao Yuan, the Rio 2016 champion, and his compatriot Xie Siyi, the world champion ©FINA

China had provided the top two men in the Beijing 3m springboard event, but in Fuji that result was switched as Rio 2016 gold medallist Cao Yuan established a huge lead in the first round with a mark of 90.10 and was never threatened thereafter as he topped 90 points on three more occasions to total 537.75.

Beijing winner and reigning world champion Xie Siyi could not match that level of performance on the day, taking bronze, 4.8 points behind Russia's Ilia Zakharov, who totalled 518.15 after collecting more than 100 points in his final combination.

"I got more focused in Fuji than in Beijing - I performed as well as when I am training," said Cao.

"I have competed in a lot of competitions, so I can manage my nerves easily."

In the mixed 10m synchro platform, five pairs out of six performed the same selected dives.

Lin Shan and Lian Junjie, from China, were the strongest in the final, as they had been in Beijing.

They scored 86.40 for their fifth dive and won with 355.74 points.

Japan's individual bronze medallist Itahashi also competed in the event and, with Kabuki Murakami, managed another bronze thanks to a successful final effort of 79.68 points.

Silver went to Russia's Nikita Shleikher and Iuliia Timoshinina on 325.65.

China has now accumulated seven gold medals in Fuji, winning all the finals at stake so far.

The last day of the competition takes place tomorrow.