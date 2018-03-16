A USA Weightlifting hunt has been launched to find the strongest high school athlete across the United States.

All students aged between 13 and 18 will be able to upload videos of their best bench press, squat and power clean to try and win the crown.

Entries can be submitted via a special website accessible here.

They will then all be analysed by the national governing body in what is hailed as its first talent identification scheme conducted online.

"This is a great opportunity for students across America to show us what they've got," said USA Weightlifting director of development programmes Suzy Sanchez.

"We hope to expose new athletes to our sport and we hope it will help us grow the strongest team in America."

All submissions will be evaluated by USA Weightlifting's sport team.

Budding young lifters are being urged to submit their entries ©USA Weightlifting

This includes Greece's three-time Olympic Champion Pyrros Dimas and US national team coach Mike Gattone.

Winners in each weight category will receive a trophy and an invitation to attend a camp hosted by the national governing body at the headquarters of Rogue Fitness in Columbus, Ohio.

The overall winner's high school will receive a full set of weights and a barbell, while the runner-up's school will receive a barbell.

A certificate of recognition will also be given to the leading high school in each state.

The competition is due to remain open until April 16.

It is free to enter, but entrants must upload a copy of their Student ID card to prove their eligibility.