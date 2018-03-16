The United Arab Emirates National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) have celebrated Emirati Child Day with a series of sporting events.

The initiative was adopted alongside the introduction of the Wadima Children's Law on March 15, 2016, the country's first child protection law.

UAE NOC President Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum claimed the day would show efforts to care for and boost the welfare of their upcoming generations.

"We in the NOC always take care of the young generations, and provide them with many initiatives and programmes, which will enhance their physical and mental abilities," he said.

"Such as the School Olympics programme, which had completed its sixth year in a row and has seen the participation of youngsters from various schools in the UAE.

"This programme has embraced them and enhanced their abilities in the best possible way through identifying their personalities and talents, which in turn increased their self-confidence at this early stage of age."

Emirati Child Day reportedly sought to highlight the country’s keenness to provide all kinds of support to children in all aspects, whether moral, psychological or social.

The initiative is claimed to have been the result of an effort from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and is part of their national strategy for motherhood and childhood.

A series of sporting activities took place during the day ©UAE NOC

It aims to raise the awareness of the rights and importance of children in the family and society, with efforts to motivate Government and private institutions as well as individuals to promote their role in achieving development and implementing the national plans and programmes.

The initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak culminates the efforts of the UAE towards supporting the development drive of all community segments.

"The Emirati Child Day initiative authenticates and culminates the pioneering initiatives and relentless efforts of the UAE to promote the values of peace, charity and love all over the globe," said Humaid Al Qattami, UAE NOC vice-president.

"This initiative targets a precious segment who are our sons and daughters; the generation of tomorrow.

"We can only support them with whatever means available and place them on the right track to prosperity and advancement."