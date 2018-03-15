Breda in The Netherlands will hold the last edition of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men's Champions Trophy later this year, it has been announced.

The FIH revealed the six-team tournament, due to feature the hosts plus Argentina, Australia, Belgium, India and Pakistan, will be held at the De Bredase Hockey and Bandy Club from June 23 to July 1.

Olympic champions Argentina, World Cup, World League and Champions Trophy winners Australia and the host nation qualified automatically, while the three other nations were invited by the FIH Executive Board.

Dutch bank Rabobank has also been confirmed as the title sponsor for the event.

Breda will be the final host of the Men's Champions Trophy, which was controversially axed from the FIH's competition portfolio along with the Hockey World League to make way for the new Hockey Pro League, which launches next year.

Hosts The Netherlands and Belgium are two of the six teams due to compete at the event in Breda ©Getty Images

The women's event was awarded to Changzhou in China in November 2016.

Teams at the men's tournament will compete in a round-robin format, with the top two at the end of the group stage contesting the final on July 1.

India will renew their longstanding rivalry with Pakistan in the opening match of the event on June 23, while the Dutch side will hope to use home advantage when they entertain Rio 2016 Olympic Games gold medallists Argentina.

Australia also face Belgium, surprise silver medallists at the Games in the Brazilian city, on the first day of the competition.

Tickets have now gone on sale following the confirmation of the host city by the FIH.