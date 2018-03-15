Panam Sports President Neven Ilic has said his organisation will be "transformed" by a new strategic plan which is designed to bring sport in the region "into the future".

The plan has been discussed this week at the Panam Sports Executive Committee meeting in Peru's capital Lima.

It is based on four key pillars - the athletes, the National Olympic Committees, the Pan American Games and Panam Sports itself.

The Executive Committee was first introduced to these pillars at their General Assembly in Prague in November.

Created with the assistance of LBB Strategies, the strategic plan, described as a "modernised vision" of the organisation for between 2018 and 2023, was presented during the meeting in Lima.

The Executive Committee, led by Ilic and secretary general Ivar Sisniega, reviewed the plan point by point.

This prompted feedback, suggestions and debate with the plan already the culmination of several years of development.

"To transform the Americas through the power of sport, we needed to transform our organisation and deliver on an ambitious plan to take Panam Sports to the next level," said Ilic.

Neven Ilic and the Executive Committee carefully examined the plan and feedback was provided ©Getty Images

"This strategic plan serves to capture the essence of who we are and all we aspire to be - a true leader of sport, innovation, diversity and excellence.

"In building our future, we needed to focus on servicing the needs of all our National Olympic Committees and placing the athletes, where they belong, at the heart of everything we do."

The plan will now need to be approved at the General Assembly of Panam Sports in September.

This will also take place in Lima, the host city of the 2019 Pan American Games.

"I think we are seeing a shift of culture in Panam Sports, a shift of values and a much stronger and bolder vision and aspirations and I think the strategic plan reflects that," said LBB Strategies President Benoit Girardin.

"I think the organisation is at a place now where it wants to get to the next level of innovation, of greatness, of excellence.

"It's definitely a testament to the new leadership.

"I do all kinds of strategic plan presentations and I would say with the level of input, questions and comments today, it definitely showed that people are engaged, are committed to improving sport in the Americas and there's a strong sense of belonging to achieving the plan."