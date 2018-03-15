Festival 2018 co-creative director Yaron Lifschitz has claimed their 12 premiere party events will offer "incredible nights of diverse entertainment and experience from across the Commonwealth" during Gold Coast 2018.

The Commonwealth Games arts and cultural programme will take place throughout the duration of next month's Games in Australia.

"Each concert event is a special, one-off creation starring an eclectic collection of artists, and each event opens a window into some aspect of our world," Lifschitz said.

Located at Surfers Paradise Beach, the main Festival 2018 stage will feature several headline performances during the Games.

Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame inductees Yothu Yindi and The Treaty Project will feature on the opening day of the Festival on April 4.

They will be followed by Melbourne based The Cat Empire, with the band set to take to the stage shortly after the Opening Ceremony of the Games at Carrara Stadium.

The final concert will feature Hot Dub Time Machine, who have had festival slots at Coachella, Reading and Leeds Festival, and T in the Park.

Music director David Coulter and several international artists, including Canadian punk rocker Peaches, will "re-imagine" The Great Australian Songbook on April 5.

Fresh Voices of the Commonwealth will follow the next day, with Ghanaian rapper M.anifest and India's Ska Vengers featuring, along with Australia's David Bridie in collaboration with George Telek and other Papuan artists.

Bleach* Electrified will take place on April 7, featuring a night of electro-pop with Confidence Man.

The 25th anniversary of Salmonella Dub will be explored during the Magnifika Pacifika event the following day, with the night also featuring a Pacific-inspired soundscape by composer Mike Cooper.

Performers and athletes will join together in a Sparkle in the Sand event on April 9, which will celebrate the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning and Intersex community.

It will be hosted by Courtney Act.

Get ready to 💃🏻 the night away at #Festival2018 - 3 weeks to go! pic.twitter.com/WQi8vqGmqN — Festival 2018 (@Festival_2018) March 14, 2018

Australian musician and producer Holly Rankin then curates an all-female line-up of international talent in Electric Lady, inspired by the movement of women rights.

Kweku Mandela will host an evening dedicated to Young African Commonwealth acts on April 11, with bands, vocalists and DJs set to entertain crowds.

The evening of April 11 will aim to celebrate the late Nelson Mandela, with the South African political leader born 100 years ago.

Festival 2018 and Bleach* Festival will present a new musical commission Spirit of Churaki - based on the Gold’s Coast's first lifesaver - on April 12.

The Commonwealth's diverse spiritual traditions will be shown the following day in Ecstatic, led by Susheela Ramen and artists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The penultimate night will be called Big Bang, featuring world beats, drums and rhythms.

In total, more than 1,440 artists from 50 countries will be part of Festival 2018, which will include 1,000 arts and cultural experiences including music, theatre, circus, dance, ideas, visual arts and film.

Two main Festival sites will be established in Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach, the latter having two distinct activated spaces, Kurrawa Park and Surf Parade.

The two spaces will provide arts experiences and entertainment from 9am local time to late every day.

There will be 35 world and 15 Australian premieres, according to organisers.

In addition to the main performance sites, more then 28 places across Gold Coast will have interactive activities and live performances.

A food festival will also take place at the NightQuarter in Helensvale from midday to 9pm during the Games.