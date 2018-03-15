Hockey India has named an 18-strong women's squad for this year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast as the team seek to earn their first medal in the sport since 2006.

The team will be captained by star striker Rani Rampal.

Experienced goalkeeper Savita Punia will serve as vice-captain, Hockey India confirmed.

The squad includes defenders Deepika, Sunita lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, while Monika, Namita Toppo, Nikki Pradhan, Neha Goyal and Lilima Minz will form the midfield.

India's attacking force will be spearheaded by Rani, Vandana Katariya, lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Poonam Rani.

Rajani Etimarpu has been named as the reserve goalkeeper.

The team will compete at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast having won the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in South Korea last year.

India will be hoping to claim their first Commonwealth Games medal since 2006 ©Getty Images

"We go into the tournament in good form after winning the series in South Korea and while we have only finished fifth in the two previous occasions, this time we will look to finish on the podium," said Rani.

"We have a great set of players with a mixture of experience and youth.

"The team's hunger to win will certainly be a key factor in us performing well at the Games."

India's women won the gold medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester with victory over hosts England.

They then went on to claim silver in Melbourne four years later but have not finished on the podium since.

India were fifth on home soil in New Delhi in 2010 and in Glasgow in 2014.

India have been drawn alongside Malaysia, Wales, England and South Africa in Group A of the women's tournament.

Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ghana and Scotland comprise Group B.