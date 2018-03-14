FIFA has lifted the suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after the governing body regained control of their offices and accounts, it has been announced.

The PFF were suspended by FIFA in October of last year because of "undue third party interference".

The reinstatement of the PFF was revealed in a letter sent to the organisation by FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura.

It was then confirmed in a statement by world football's governing body.

FIFA warned, however, that they would "continue to monitor" the developments within the PFF, plagued by governance issues in recent years under current President Faisal Saleh Hayat.

"On March 13 2018, FIFA lifted the suspension that was imposed on the PFF on 10 October 2017 because of undue third-party interference," the statement read.

"FIFA has lifted the PFF suspension after the Lahore High Court had directed the court-appointed administrator to hand over the control of the PFF in terms of the election result dated 30 June 2015 and after receiving confirmation that the PFF had successfully taken back control of the PFF offices along with the PFF accounts on 1 March 2018."

The PFF is led by Faisal Saleh Hayat, centre ©Getty Images

FIFA had warned they were considering suspending the PFF back in July if the National Federation was not handed back its headquarters and accounts amid an ongoing dispute with a rival body in the country, led by Arshad Lodhi.

The row between the two organisations plunged Pakistani football into chaos and ended up in the legal courts.

It was then decided that the courts would take control of the PFF's offices and accounts until the crisis was resolved.

The lifting of the suspension, which also confirms FIFA's stance that Hayat is the legitimate President of the body, means Pakistan are free to compete in international matches and tournaments.

The country has not played a full international since a 0-0 draw with Yemen in a World Cup qualifier back in March 2015.

Pakistan has also not been unable to send teams to major tournaments and has also failed to stage top-flight domestic competition.