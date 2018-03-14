Officials from FIFA have begun a visit to Greece after the country's Superleague was suspended in the aftermath of PAOK Salonika President Ivan Savvidis storming onto the pitch with a gun during his team's match with AEK Athens.

Russian oligarch Savvidis, a businessman with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, invaded the pitch carrying what appeared to be a holstered gun to protest after PAOK had a goal disallowed in the 89th minute during the clash with AEK at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki on Sunday (March 11).

The Georgian-born 58-year-old has since apologised but his actions could force FIFA to suspend the Hellenic Football Federation (HFF).

Savvidis is also at risk of sanctions from the disciplinary body of the Greek Superleague, while the European Club Association (ECA) has suspended the club with immediate effect.

This could include being hit with a five-match stadium ban, while PAOK may be deducted points as a result of the shocking behaviour from their owner.

The FIFA delegation arrived in Greece for emergency talks following the incident, which led to the suspension of the Superleague by the Greek Government - meaning no matches will take place in the competition for the near future.

Herbert Hubel, head of the FIFA Normalisation Committee set up last July to monitor the Hellenic Football Federation, was among the officials who travelled to Greece for the talks ©Getty Images

An arrest warrant for Savvidis, who took over the club in 2012, has also been issued by authorities in Greece.

"FIFA demands an uncompromising and robust approach in exterminating all forms of violent acts in football," FIFA director for Europe Bjorn Vassallo wrote in a letter to Greek Deputy Sports Minister Giorgos Vassiliadis.

In a statement, the ECA confirmed the suspension of PAOK would remain in effect until further notice and would be discussed at the umbrella group's General Assembly in Rome on March 27.

"ECA strongly condemns the behaviour of PAOK FC President, Ivan Savvidis, who invaded the field of play armed with a gun during the Greek Superleague match between PAOK FC and AEK Athens on Sunday 11th March," it read.

"In light of this, and in accordance with the ECA Statutes, the ECA Executive Board unanimously decided to suspend, with immediate effect, PAOK FC as member of the ECA."

The development represents the latest in a long line of crises within Greek football.

Last year, FIFA appointed Austrian lawyer Herbert Hubel as the head of a Normalisation Committee to monitor the HFF.