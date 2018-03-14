Jeremy Henry and Lucy Beere claimed the Bowls World Cup titles at the Warilla Bowls and Recreation Club.

Australia’s Henry was hoping to win the title for the sixth time in his career, but was unaware of his opposition at the start of the day, with the second men’s semi-final yet to take place.

David Ferguson would make it an all-Australian final, after he beat Malta’s representative Brendan Aquilina.

Ferguson would prevail 10-4, 9-2 to move a step closer to earning the title.

He headed into the final with an unbeaten record throughout the competition, while Henry had suffered one loss in the preliminary phase.

The defending champion would hold his nerve in the final, with Henry securing a 12-1, 9-7 win to claim the title.

While Henry was celebrating his sixth success, Beere secured her first title.

The Guernsey bowler had been forced to battle through the elimination phase, before winning her semi-final against defending champion Jo Edwards of New Zealand.

Beere faced another tough test, with Australia’s Bec Van Asch having dominated on her way to the final.

The Guernsey bowler would ultimately emerge as the winner, as she secured a 7-6, 2-8, 5-0 success.

The competition came as the countdown continues to bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast next month.