Alpine skier Henrieta Farkašová claimed her fourth Winter Paralympic Games gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018 after easing to victory in the women's giant slalom visually impaired event today.

Guided by Natalia Subrtova, the Slovakian clocked an overall time of 2 min 23sec to triumph by a huge margin of 5.34 seconds at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre.

The silver went to Great Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick, guided by Jennifer Kehoe.

Australia's Melissa Perrine, guided by Christian Geiger, finished 5.81 seconds back in third.

"We had two great runs with just small mistakes here and there," Farkašová said.

"We skied smoothly, solid runs, golden runs actually."

Farkašová and Subrtova will be looking to claim a fifth and final gold medal when they compete in the women's slalom on Sunday (March 18).

"Any of the girls could stop us but we will not back down, we will definitely fight for that fifth gold," Farkašová said.

"You are not getting bored are you?".

On a day dedicated to giant slalom events, France's Marie Bochet won gold in the women's standing with a time of 2:22.92.

Germany's Andrea Rothfuss finished second in 2:25.18, while Canada's Mollie Jepsen came third in 2:25.72.

Momoka Muraoka secured Japan their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics, winning the women's sitting competition in 2:26.53.

The Netherlands' Linda van Impelen finished second in 2:29.24, while Austria's Claudia Loesch came third in 2:29.30.

Also opening their gold medal account today were Italy thanks to success for Giacomo Bertagnolli, guided by Fabrizio Casal, in the men's visually impaired event.

Slovakia's Jakub Krako was the silver medallist in 2:15.59 and Canada's Mac Marcoux the bronze medallist in 2:17.51.

