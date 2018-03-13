Ireland's boxing manager Joe Hennigan has claimed in a report that they were aware of the likelihood of Olympic boxing bouts at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 were being fixed before they happened.

In particular, Hennigan claims, in a report seen by the Irish Times, that the hopes of bantamweight world champion Michael Conlan were "gone" before he stepped into the ring.

Conlan was subsequently involved in one of the most controversial contests of Rio 2016 after appearing to dominate a quarter-final against Vladimir Nikitin before the Russian was awarded the victory.

Judging controversies are among several reasons why boxing is currently on probation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and at risk of being removed from Tokyo 2020 if concerns are not addressed soon.

Hennigan claims to have been told that head coach Zauri Antia told him of concerns the Conlan bout had been fixed the night before it took place on August 16 after being informed by an unnamed Russian coach.

Antia, a native Georgian who can speak Russian, reportedly claimed he had been told that many medals had already been decided.

Suspicions are also raised about the integrity of bouts involving Ireland's London 2012 champion Katie Taylor and light-heavyweight Joe Ward.

Taylor surprisingly lost her lightweight quarter-final to Mira Potkonen of Finland and Ward was beaten by Carlos Andrés Mina of Ecuador in the round of 16.

Suspicions have been raised about the defeated suffered by Katie Taylor, right, at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

"We went back to the [Athletes'] Village that evening and Zauri informed me that the Russian coach had told him that Michael Conlan’s medal was gone as were others and we would want to protect our boxers," the Irish Times quote Hennigan as saying in the report.

"Following this we tried on numerous occasions to see [former Olympic Council of Ireland President] Pat Hickey to get him to intervene he was never available...I finally got to speak to him at an event the following day and explained the problem to him.

"It was sickening to think we definitely lost two contests [Conlan and Taylor] because of corruption and you would argue Joe Ward’s one as well with bad refereeing."

Conlan slammed the judging and claimed "amateur boxing stinks from the core right to the top" after the bout,

He vowed never to fight in AIBA events again but was given a CHF10,000 (£7,800/$9,700/€9,300) for his outburst which he would be forced to pay if he ever returned to amateur boxing.

Hennigan reportedly said that they did not lodge further protests at the time as were unable to under AIBA rules.

All 36 referees and judges used at Rio 2016 were eventually suspended by AIBA pending an investigation into their conduct.

The findings of the investigation have ever been published, however, and the IOC have called for more analysis.

Hickey was arrested as part of a separate ticketing investigation in his hotel room in Rio de Janeiro on August 17 - the day after Conlan's defeat.

IOC President Thomas Bach has expressed concerns about Olympic boxing judging ©Getty Images

Other suspect results at Rio 2016 included Russia's Evgeny Tishchenko winning the gold medal in the men's heavyweight final over Kazakhstan's Vassily Levit, even though he appeared to be on the back-foot throughout.

"We at the time received reports from a committee established by AIBA which was dismissing these concerns," Bach said about judging suspicions last month.

"But from the fact that refereeing is part of the decision we already took in December last year, we were requesting more info and you can conclude that we are still looking into this issue.

"We want to have satisfying explanation that the results presented to us does reflect the reality."

AIBA has not yet commented following the latest Irish report after being contacted by insidethegames.

AIBA claim they will put into place a "New Foundation Plan" over the next six months to address this and other financial and administrative concerns.

Gafur Rakhimov, a Uzbek allegedly linked to organised crime, was appointed as Interim President in January following the departure of Taiwan's C K Wu.

His appointment has also been noted as a concern by the IOC.