Sales for the 2018 FIFA World Cup reopened today after it was announced that over 1.3 million tickets have so far been sold already.

FIFA revealed that 568,448 tickets were allocated during the second phase of random sales between December 5 and January 31.

This followed the 735,168 allocated in the initial phase, to leave a total of 1,303,616 have been sold since sales opened in September 2017.

International customers account for 65 per cent of second phase sales.

"With only 94 days left until the FIFA World Cup opening match, we continue to be very happy with the outcome of ticket sales," FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said.

"The huge demand by both local and international fans highlights the great sense of anticipation and excitement that Russia 2018 is sparking around the world."

Those tickets available from today are due to be sold on a first-come-first-served basis.

Tickets for all matches except for the final and a Group D clash between Argentina and Iceland will be available.

Last minute sales will then run from April 18 until the tournament is due to begin with the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14.

The Fisht Stadium in Sochi, centrepiece of the 2014 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, will host six matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup when Russia stages the tournament for the first time ©Getty Images

Russia fans accounted for 197,832 second phase tickets, FIFA said.

More than 33,000 were bought by fans from Colombia followed by 24,000 from Brazil, almost 22,000 from Peru and over 21,000 from Germany.

A total of the 14,890 tickets were bought by fans from England.

A boycott of the World Cup is among the sanctions that the United Kingdom Government is reportedly considering following the nerve gas attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury earlier this month.

British Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament yesterday that it was "highly likely" Russia was responsible for the attack.

"Such a great interest obviously caused many matches to be fully overbooked, but we have set up a transparent and fair process of ticket allocation based on a random selection draw procedure, which ensures that each and every application has an equal chance of being successful," said FIFA head of ticketing Falk Eller.

"Fans who were not so lucky can still be part of the FIFA World Cup in Russia as sales restart on Tuesday."