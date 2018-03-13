The German Football Association (DFB) have appointed Burson-Marsteller Sport to provide international strategy and communication services for their bid for the 2024 UEFA European Championships.

Germany are one of two candidates standing to host the tournament.

Turkey are also bidding.

A decision will be made on the host of the quadrennial event in September.

Burson-Marsteller Sport will support the German EURO 2024 bid team with services their office in Lausanne in Switzerland.

Additional support will come from their offices across Europe.

"The campaign for hosting the 2024 EURO in Germany is a top priority for the DFB," Markus Stenger, head of the DFB bid team, said.

"We want to make sure that we have the right expertise and skills to complement our work, and with Burson-Marsteller Sport we now have a full team that is ready to unite European football."

Burson-Marsteller Sport claim the DFB will benefit from their extensive experience in running similar campaigns for European and World Championships in various sports over the past 10 years.

"We are very excited about this appointment," Lars Haue-Pedersen, Burson-Marsteller Sport managing director, said.

"We are especially proud to have been selected following a transparent process which complied with the good governance of the DFB.

"Germany has long been seen as a leader in European football, we look forward to providing positive added value to the team and enhancing their EURO 2024 campaign."

Germany will hope to beat Turkey to stage the tournament ©Getty Images

Both German and Turkish bid documents will need to be submitted by April 27.

Site visits are then due to be conducted from May to August, prior to the host selection in September.

Venues in the cities of Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart have been selected by the German bid.

West Germany staged the European Championships in 1988.

Turkey have listed Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Bursa, Eskisheir, Gaziantep, Kocaeli, Konya and Trabzon as their potential venues.

The country has never hosted the tournament, having previously made unsuccessful bids to stage the finals in 2008, 2012 and 2016 - losing out to Austria and Switzerland, Poland and Ukraine and France respectively.

The country also decided to withdraw efforts to host final stage matches at the Pan-continental Euro 2020 tournament, the first of its kind, to focus their resources on 2024.