Russia's Ekaterina Ryumyantseva came out on top in today’s women’s standing 10 kilometres biathlon competition to ensure she claimed her third gold medal of the Winter Paralympic Games here.

Following title wins in the 6km biathlon and 20km cross-country skiing events earlier on in the Games, the Neutral Paralympic Athlete made it three out of three after completing today’s 10km biathlon course in a time of 34 mins 10.0 secs, missing just one shot in the process.

Her compatriot Anna Milenina claimed silver thanks to a time of 35:30.0 with Ukraine’s Liudmyla Liashenko securing her second bronze of Pyeongchang 2018 with a time of 36:23.6.

France’s Benjamin Daviet won an incredibly dramatic men’s 12.5km standing race to clinch his second straight biathlon title at these Games.

After securing the 7.5km crown on day one of Pyeongchang 2018, the 28-year-old recorded a time of 35:25.3 to finish just 6.5 seconds ahead of Ihor Reptyukh in today's race, meaning the Ukrainian had to settle for silver.

Mark Arendz of Canada rounded off the podium with a time of 35:54.7.

Andrea Eskau claimed her first Winter Paralympic title in today's biathlon competition ©Getty Images

In the women’s 10km sitting competition, Germany’s Andrea Eskau secured her 10th Paralympic title across both winter and summer sports thanks to her winning time of 42:36.6.

The NPA team added two more medals to their overall tally after Marta Zainullina and Irina Guliaeva secured the silver and bronze medals in times of 43:52.1 and 44:25.5 respectively.

Ukrainian teenager Taras Rad secured gold in the men's 12.5km sitting competition after a superb performance which saw him miss no shots throughout the race.

The 18-year-old eventually finished the course in a time of 45:35.6 - nearly a minute ahead of 6km gold medal winner Daniel Cnossen of the United States, who also shot clean but could only record a time of 46:37.3.

His compatriot Andrew Soule took bronze thanks to a time of 47:08.7.

Taras Rad collected one of Ukraine's two biathlon titles today ©Getty Images

In the women's 10km visually impaired event, Oksana Shyshkova's collected Ukraine’s second gold of the day thanks to an impressive performance that saw her shoot clean and finish in a time of 37:58.9.

This was Shyshkova’s first-ever Paralympic gold medal after collecting three bronze medals at Sochi 2014 and two silver medals in earlier events here at Pyeongchang 2018.

NPA'S Mikhalina Lysova, who won gold in the 6km race on day one of the Games, had to settle for silver with her time of 40:12.4 whilst Germany's Clara Klug took bronze in 42:01.6.

