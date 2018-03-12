New Zealand have named their women’s hockey squad for next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast as they target a third successive appearance on the podium.

The team will be led by captain Stacey Michelsen, recently named a finalist for the World Player of the Year award.

Michelsen has amassed 248 test caps for New Zealand, just shy of Anita McLaren’s total of 252 appearances.

McLaren will be one of the team’s biggest attacking threats, with New Zealand’s all-time leading scorer just one goal away from reaching a century of strikes.

The pair will compete at their third Commonwealth Games, having earned silver at Delhi 2010 and bronze at Glasgow 2014.

They will be joined in the team by Sam Charlton, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davies, Madison Doar, Shiloh Gloyn, Ella Gunson and Sam Harrison.

The squad is completed by Pippa Hayward, Tessa Jopp, Rose Keddell, Olivia Merry, Brooke Neal, Grace O’Hanlon, Sally Rutherford, Kelsey Smith and Liz Thompson.

Doar is the youngest member of the team at 18, with the striker having been selected after strong performances over the last 12 months.

Madison Doar is the youngest member of the New Zealand team ©Getty Images

"We know all teams will arrive well prepared at the Commonwealth Games and we certainly aren’t taking anything for granted, but our expectations on ourselves are very high," Mark Hager, New Zealand’s head coach, said.

"We’ve put our faith in the majority of players who played and finished second at the World League Final in December, and are confident we have the necessary talent in this side.

"Given our performances over recent years there will rightly be an expectation on us to win a medal and I think it’s healthy to have that pressure, but also knowing we have great support from everyone cheering us on at Gold Coast and back home."

Michaela Curtis, Stephanie Dickins, Kate Ivory, Rachel McCann, Kirsten Pearce, Deanna Ritchie, Brooke Roberts, Amy Robinson and Kim Tanner have been named as non-travelling reserves.

Competition is due to take place at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre from April 5 to 14, with teams first having to negotiate a pool phase.

The groups have been divided based upon team’s world rankings.

New Zealand will take on Australia, Scotland, Canada and Ghana in Pool B, with England, India, South Africa, Malaysia and Wales contesting Pool A.