Top United States figure skating coach Richard Callaghan - best known for guiding Tara Lipinski to an Olympic gold medal in 1998 - has been suspended over allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by male skaters almost 20 years ago.

Callaghan's suspension, first reported by ABC, is pending a new investigation into the charges made in 1999.

U.S. Figure Skating (USFSA) and the United States Olympic Committee’s (USOC) misconduct watchdog group - the US Center for SafeSport - has added Callaghan to a roster alongside dozens of banned and suspended members.

USFSA confirmed in a statement that Callaghan had been suspended "in compliance with the policies and procedures of the US Center for SafeSport".

The statement added: "This action prohibits Callaghan from participating, in any capacity, in any activity or competition authorised by, organized by, or under the auspices of U.S. Figure Skating, the US Olympic Committee and all the USOC-member National Governing Bodies, including U.S. Figure Skating-member clubs and/or organisations."

Callaghan also served as the long-time coach for Todd Eldredge, the 1996 world champion and a six-time US national champion.

The USOC last month confirmed the resignation of their chief executive Scott Blackmun, while announcing reforms to protect athletes from abuse in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal within US gymnastics.

Figure skating coach Richard Callaghan, pictured right with Tara Lipinski at the 1998 US Championships, has been suspended following the re-investigation of charges of sexual misconduct made by male skaters in 1999 ©Getty Images

In 1999 Callaghan announced his resignation as director of the Detroit Skating Club, saying he would retire from the competitive side of the sport at the end of the season.

The following month, The New York Times published a shock report in which one of his former student and coaching partner, Craig Maurizi, alleged Callaghan engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with him when he was 15-years-old.

Callaghan was in his 30s at the time.

Maurizi, now 56 and an Olympic coach himself, claimed Callaghan used his position of authority to manipulate him into a sexual relationship throughout his teen years.

It continued until he was 22 and then on and off for the next 12 years, Maurizi said.

"At the time I thought the sex was consensual," he told the New York Times in April 1999.

"Now, when I look back, I don't think it was consensual.

"I don't care how old a student is, whether it's a boy or a girl, a coach should never have sex with a student.

"The coach is a person the athlete looks up to for leadership and to be a role model.

"I don't think people understand the influence they can exert over students.

"People need to be more aware of this."

Todd Eldredge, right, also worked with Richard Callaghan, including at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City ©Getty Images

Maurizi filed a sexual misconduct complaint against Callaghan in March 1999 but it was dismissed several months later.

The USFSA, then referred to as the U.S. Figure Skating Association, ruled Maurizi had not lodged his accusations within 60 days of the alleged wrongdoing as is required by the national governing board.

Callaghan has long denied the allegations, saying they stem from Maurizi's efforts to steal his skaters.

Maurizi, who assisted Callaghan during the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, parted company with Callaghan a year later - and he took Lipinski, the newly established Olympic champion, with him.

Two other skaters and students of Callaghan also said they experienced inappropriate behaviour from their coach.

Eddy Zeidler told the New York Times that Callaghan had exposed himself to him in a hotel room in 1992 and Roman Fraden alleged his coach made inappropriate sexual remarks to him two years later.