The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Pyeongchang 2018 have expressed their satisfaction at the progress of the Actualising the Dream Project (ADP).

The ADP was set up by Pyeongchang 2018 in July 2014 with the aim of raising awareness of Paralympic winter sports in South Korea and making people more aware of issues regarding people with an impairment.

There are also plans to set up an International Paralympic Day as part of expanding the ADP programme.

"We have been working on this project for many years and actually this was a commitment in the bid [to stage the Games]," Jang Yong-kwon, head of the programme, said here.

"We held Para test events to test new facilities and operational issues.

"We held para workshops across the country to increase awareness and a disability awareness programme in schools and government departments across the country.

"We had a successful programme.

"We have established an active presence on social media and we also had many promotional booths in cities and towns across the country,"

More than 30 National Paralympic Committees have benefited from the Actualising the Dream Project, launched by Pyeongchang 2018, four years ago, it is claimed ©IPC

Jang added: "We have worked on better accessibility across the country.

"Our best achievement is we were able to engage the public to increase awareness.

"We have supplied equipment for para sports to 22 countries.

"We brought in athletes from countries without snow so they could train."

IPC media and communications director Craig Spence added: "It is a great legacy project.

"There are a number of athletes at these Games who have benefited from it.

"In terms of equipment, there are now ice (hockey) sledges in Australia as a result of this project and we are trying to increase the number of countries playing this sport and trying to develop women's Para ice-hockey."