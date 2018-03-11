A storming finish from Austria’s Julian Eberhard earned him victory in the men’s mass start race at the International Biathlon Union World Cup in Kontiolahti - but only after an accidental collision near the end that sent Russia’s Anton Shipulin to ground.

Eberhard came from 17.2 seconds back after the final standing stage, flying over the last three kilometres loop to claim his first-ever mass start 15km victory in 38min 04.8sec.

He reached the final bridge in close company with Shipulin and France’s leader Martin Fourcade and tangled skis momentarily to send the Russian, who had won the individual event three days earlier, pitching forwards into the snow.

Eberhard then pulled clear of Fourcade with a final sprint before waiting to apologise to Shipulin, who had picked himself up and proceeded for third place.

"I wanted to be in a sprint with all three, but the bridge is too small for this," Eberhard said.

"I came up the bridge with too much speed.

"Anton and I were in the same track and there was an accident.

"I apologised to Anton at the finish but he said these things can happen and it was okay with him."

Shipulin commented: “I hold no grudge against Julian.

"This can happen in sports and is all fair…I am in good shape and want to preserve this and perform my best in the last World Cups."

Germany's Vanessa Hinz gets the winning feeling in the mass start race at the IBU World Cup in Kontiolahti ©IBU

Eberhard had two penalties, as did Fourcade who finished 6.9 seconds back.

Shipulin, with one penalty, finished third, 19.3 seconds back.

The win was Eberhard’s fourth career victory and his first this season.

Germany’s Vanessa Hinz claimed her first-ever World Cup win and first-ever podium, shooting clean to win the women’s 12.5km mass start in 35:47.9.

Second place, also a career-best, went to Italy’s Lisa Vittozzi, with one penalty, 13.5 seconds back.

France’s Anais Chevalier, also with one penalty, finished third, 16.8 seconds back.

Besides registering her first win and individual podium, Hinz shot clean in a four-stage competition for the first time in her career.

"I always dreamed of shooting four times clean and today I did it…I cannot realise it [the win]…I was so often close to the podium."

Finland’s Kaisa Mäkäräinen drew home cheers as she finished fourth, with three penalties, 43.4 seconds back.

Fifth place went to Olympic champion Hanna Öberg of Sweden, with two penalties, 62.1 seconds back.

The next IBU World Cup event is due to take place in Holmenkollen in Oslo on Friday (March 15).