Antonin Guigonnat and his team-mate Anais Chevalier earned victory for France in today’s single mixed relay event in the International Biathlon World Cup event at Kontiolahti.

France claimed the victory in the resort in Finland with six spare rounds in 33min 29.1sec.

Austrian anchor Julian Eberhard pulled away from Norway's tiring Johannes Thingnes Boe in the last loop to take second place with seven spares, 2.5 seconds behind France.

Norway finished third, with a single penalty and 11 spare rounds.

Ukraine, with five spares, finished fourth, 10.8 seconds back.

Russia, with eight spares, finished fifth, 16.1 seconds back while Italy, with nine spares finished sixth, 21.5 seconds back.

Fine shooting allowed Ukraine to lead the top five teams after the first leg.

The lead fluctuated throughout the single mixed relay at the IBU World Cup in Kontiolahti before France took a decisive lead ahead of Austria and Norway ©IBU

But Norway’s Boe tagged his partner Marte Olsbu with a four second lead at the end of the second leg, four seconds ahead of Japan and eight seconds clear of Canada.

Olsbu faltered in the prone stage, picking up a penalty as Chevalier and Lisa Theresa Hauser moved into the top two positions, separated by two seconds.

Chevalier tagged Guigonnat with a 4.5 second lead over Ukraine at the exchange, with Japan in third.

Boe was over 29 seconds back in eighth position.

Ukraine’s Tyshchenko cleaned the final prone in five shots to take the lead, but six teams, all within 17 seconds, were still in podium contention.

In standing, Guigonnat quickly went 5-for-5 to lead in the lead, while Boe, with a single spare, left the stadium 10 seconds behind.

The French leader held his spot for the win, however.

More follows