Badminton World Federation (BWF) have paid tribute to Olympic bronze medallist Jung Jae Sung, after the South Korean died of a heart attack at 35.

Jung played for the majority of his career with Lee Yong Dae in men’s doubles and the pair secured a podium finish at London 2012.

Having been beaten in the semi-finals, the pairing responded by beating 23-21, 21-10 against Malaysia’s Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong in the bronze medal match.

Jung retired from the sport after the match.

"Jung was one of the mainstays of the powerful Korean team of the 2000s," a BWF statement read.

"His most successful years were with Lee Yong Dae in men’s doubles – the youthful energy and sharpness at the net of Lee combined spectacularly with the heavy smashes of Jung from the back, making them one of the best pairs in the world.

"Jung was a soft-spoken and popular figure.

"He will be missed."

South Korea's Jung Jae Sung and Lee Yong Dae won bronze at the London 2012 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The BWF also cited a match Jung and Lee played against China’s Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng in the 2009 World Championship final as one of the best men’s doubles matches in history.

The match in Hyderabad in India ended with the Chinese pairing winning 21-18, 16-21, 28-26.

It was one of two occasions when Jung and Lee ended as runners-up at the World Championships, having also lost the final at Kuala Lumpur in 2007.

The pair also won a World Championships bronze medal at London in 2011.

The pair won an Asian Championship gold medal in 2008, two Asian Games bronze and 18 World Superseries titles.