Gold Coast 2018 have revealed that over 20,000 items of sporting equipment will be donated at the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games and have called for expressions of interest for the temporary athletics track.

Organisers have promised that Queensland sport clubs and communities will benefit from the donations, as part of their "Embracing 2018" sports legacy programme.

The programme is claimed to have challenged organisations to make a pledge, which will see their equipment used at the Games be put towards promoting high-performance sport after the Games, due to take place between April 4 and 15.

Schools, community and grass-roots organisations will be among the beneficiaries.

Whitsunday Weightlifting Association will receive plates, barbells, bar loaders and calibrated scales after the Games.

"We’ll be hosting lifters from all over Queensland for the North Queensland Games," Leanne Knox, the Association’s head coach, said.

"Previously we didn’t have enough plates for people to warm up and compete with simultaneously.

"On a daily basis this equipment will also change the lives of lifters at our club."

Expressions of interest have been requested for the athletics track ©Getty Images

Knox added: "To be able to bring part of the Commonwealth Games up here is really awesome.

"It’s a privilege and proves to us that geographical distance isn’t a barrier to performance.

"It’s a real inspiration."

Netball Queensland are set to benefit from strength and conditioning equipment, as well as flooring.

The temporary athletics track at the Carrara Stadium has also been offered for reuse and repurposing.

Gold Coast 2018 are encouraging expressions of interest by communities across Queensland.

A grant will support the installation of the track a venue or club.