Chris Froome has called on International Cycling Union (UCI) President David Lappartient to raise concerns he has in person after the Frenchman claimed it would be a disaster if the Team Sky rider rode the Tour de France with his salbutamol case unresolved.

The Briton returned a positive drugs test result during his Vuelta a España victory in September and now has to prove to the UCI how double the allowed level of the legal asthma drug appeared in his urine.

A mandatory suspension does not apply in this case, allowing the Briton to continue riding.

While Froome denies wrongdoing, Lappartient expressed his view that he should suspend himself during the case.

In an interview with the BBC, Lappartient suggested the image of cycling would be damaged should the four-time winner line up at the Tour de France with his case unresolved.

Froome suggested the UCI President should speak to him, rather than the media about the case.

"I saw his comments yesterday and I think what I would say is that I'm doing my best to follow the due process here, in this matter," he told cyclingnews.

"I get that it's a difficult situation, this was obviously meant to have been a confidential UCI process but this was made public, so that changes things.

"Given his concern for the reputation of the sport, I think it would be more sensible of him to raise his concerns in person or at least though the right channels as opposed to through the media.

"I'm obviously doing everything I can to get this resolved as quickly as possible, and just trying to keep my head down."

Chris Froome expressed his backing for under-fire Team Sky principal Sir David Brailsford ©Getty Images

Froome is currently riding at the Tirreno Adriatico in Italy, where there has been a greater focus on Team Sky following the publication of a British Parliamentary report on Monday (March 5).

The report alleged Team Sky had crossed an "ethical line" with their use of drugs within the anti-doping rules.

The British Members of Parliament alleged that the team used the anti-inflammatory drug triamcinolone to prepare Sir Bradley Wiggins and a smaller group of riders for the Tour de France in 2012, a race won by Wiggins.

Team Sky and Sir Bradley have strongly denied the allegations but the report has increased pressure on Sir David Brailsford.

Brailsford should take responsibility for the "the damaging scepticism about the legitimacy of his team's performance and accomplishments" the report claimed but Froome told the BBC the Team Sky principal had his backing.

Lappartient claimed earlier this week that he would like to see the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation open an investigation into the ongoing controversy surrounding Team Sky.

Team Sky have promised they would cooperate with any investigation and that they strongly deny the allegations made in the MPs' report.