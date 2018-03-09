Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of The Netherlands put paid to the golden hopes of local pairing Cherif Younousse and Tajin Ahmed to reach tomorrow’s final of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach World Tour event in Doha.

The Dutch pair narrowly defeated Qatar’s representatives 22-20, 21-18 to put themselves in line for what would be their first gold medal on the FIVB tour since April 2017 as they face the new Russian team of Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Igor Velichko in this four star event at KATARA Cultural Village.

The Russian pairing will be looking for ultimate success in what is only their second tournament since joining forces.

They beat the number one seeds, Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena of the United States, 21-19, 21-16 to reach their first final.

Both Russian players have won medals with previous partners, but they are now guaranteed their first medal as a tandem.

Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Igor Velichko of Russia have reached the final of the FIVB Beach World Tour event in Doha in what is only their second competition in partnership ©FIVB

"I think we can certainly step up our game in sideout and service," Brouwer said.

"We can do more tomorrow - we’re playing the Russian guys and we’re looking forward to it."

The final will be preceded by the third place match between the top seeds and the local pairing.

It is the fourth time that Doha has hosted an FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour tournament, following competitions in 2014, 2015 and 2016.