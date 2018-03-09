Lucerne 2021 have been boosted by a Swiss National Council decision to boost funding for the Winter Universiade.

A vote by the Council was 40-1 in favour of providing additional support to three supporting events in Switzerland in 2020 and 2021.

The Winter Youth Olympic Games will take place in Lausanne during 2020, with the Ice Hockey World Championships also taking place in Zürich in the same year.

Lucerne will be home to the Winter Universiade the following year.

The vote has rubber stamped that CHF 14 million (£10.5 million/$14 million/€12 million) has been committed to organise the Universiade.

Urs Hunkeler, Lucerne 2021 managing director, has claimed the verdict has shown the support at national level for the multi-sport event.

"This result shows a strong commitment towards our project on a national level and highlights the importance of events like the Winter Universiade," Hunkeler said.

Lucerne 2021 have continued to draw up their venue plans for the Universiade ©FISU

Organisers have also altered the biathlon venue for the Universiade in a bid to reduce costs of the competition.

Biathlon competitions were set to take place in Andermatt-Realp but have now been moved to Lenzerheide.

"It has turned out that temporary equipment costs almost as much as permanent installations," Hunkeler said, according to Luzerner Zeitung.

"It would have been necessary Realp in investments of well over a million francs.

"In Lenzerheide, however, there is already a first-class biathlon arena.

"By using them, the idea of sustainability is also taken into account."

Andermatt-Realp will remain the venue for cross-country skiing events.

Engelberg is due tohost freestyle skiing, snowboarding and curling, while Sursee will be the venue for ice hockey.

Lucerne is scheduled to stage short track speed skating and figure skating events.

Organisers are still looking to confirm the Alpine skiing venue for the Universiade.