South Korea's state-owned telephone company KT Corporation (KT) has announced that it will be demonstrating its 5G wireless technology during the Winter Paralympic Games here.

KT has revealed it will showcase its vehicle-to-infrastructure communication for real-time streaming and video calls by implementing its 5G wireless technology in a rear-seat entertainment system of a Hyundai Nexo, a self-driving car which was unveiled earlier this year and is set to be the flagship car for Hyundai's eco-car project.

Telephone network provider KT, which is a sponsor of both the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, opened an official test area for its 5G technology in Daegwallyeong in December as part of its experiment with the new technology.

Purposefully located close to the venues for both the Olympics and Paralympics, the test area at Uiyaji Wind Village, dubbed "Technology Village", allows people to try out the technology for themselves and looks to test the capabilities of KT's new 5G service.

KT's 5G technology controlled the LED lights on a giant peace dove at the Opening Ceremony f the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang last month ©Getty Images

KT’s 5G technology was used at last month's Olympic Opening Ceremony and was in control of the LED lights on a giant peace dove, which was a central part of proceedings.

"The 5G-functioning tablet remotely controlled all the lights through KT's 5G technology, creating a magnificent spectacle," a KT official told The Korea Times.

KT is hoping to provide the world's first commercial 5G service with the new technology said to allow data transmission speeds that are 40 to 50 times faster than the current 4G technology currently available on the market.

The Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics will start with tonight's Opening Ceremony at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium and is due to take place until March 18.