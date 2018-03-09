Fact of the day

After Jamaica won the Olympic gold medal in the 4x400 metres relay at Helsinki 1952, the island's Governor decreed a national holiday, But after the day of celebrating came the day of reckoning as many islanders were brought to the courts for breaches of the liquor laws. Their plea? "Helsinki, Your Honour". The local newspaper said that the judge smiled and passed "sporting sentences". In Helsinki, the winning team offered the Duke of Edinburgh a drink to help their celebrations. They possessed no drinking glasses but found a toothbrush tumbler. Cheerfully the Duke joined in.