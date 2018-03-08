The North Korean delegation here at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics has received its official welcome to the Athletes' Village.

The welcome ceremony took place during heavy snowfall with around 20 members of the delegation in attendance, including Jong Hyon, a vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Korean Federation for the Protection of the Disabled.

Following the official greeting from Village Mayor Park Ensoo, Jong and Nordic skier Kim Jong-hyon - one of two competing North Korean athletes at the Games - presented a traditional Korean jar as a gift to Park.

Jong then wrote a message on the Paralympic Mural in the Village, which, according to South Korea's news agency Yonhap, read "prestige of compatriots".

The delegation was then treated to a show performed by a group of dancers, to which the North Korean delegation were said to have clapped their hands and waved their flags.

With countries being welcomed to the Village in pairs, North Korea were joined by China for their welcoming ceremony today.

The North Korean delegation arrived in Pyeonchang yesterday ©Getty Images

The 24-strong North Korean delegation arrived in South Korea yesterday through a land border north of the South Korean capital Seoul.

Although there are six athletes in the delegation, only Kim and fellow Nordic skier Ma Yu-chol will be competing at the country's first-ever Winter Paralympics. .

South Korean officials met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a rare meeting in the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Monday (March 5) following a de-escalation of tensions - thought to be a result of the Olympics.

In a press conference here today, Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom said he was "very proud" of the improved dialogue between the two Koreas.

However, today's announcement that North and South Korea will march separately at tomorrow's Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Opening Ceremony perhaps shows that a solution is further away than initially thought.

A record 567 athletes from 48 countries, plus the Neutral Paralympic Athlete delegation, will compete at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics, which are due to run until March 18.