Richard MacLean has announced that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have named him as the President of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF).

Rival factions of the organisation have existed in the sport, creating a tumultuous time for its governance.

Controversy has centred around Tommy Wiking's reported resignation as President in February 2015, following the collapse of the World Championships in his native Sweden.

It was then claimed that he had changed his position but Wiking denied ever stepping down.

IFAF senior vice-president Mac Kaneuji served as the organisation's acting head until Roope Noronen was elected President in Canton, where Wiking reportedly led a walk-out after he was unable to chair the meeting.

A partial decision by CAS in October ruled that Wiking should "cease and desist" from acting as and referring to himself as President of the IFAF after it was decided he had indeed resigned from the position.

In September 2016, members of the IFAF Congress staged in New York City unanimously voted to continue with an attempt to resolve the governance issues at CAS.

At the meeting in the American city, held at the same time as the rival group held their own Congress in Paris, Canada's MacLean was elected to replace Finland's Noronen as President.

MacLean has now stated that the full award from CAS has confirmed him as the President of the organisation.

In a letter to members, he stated: "In addition to the declarations contained in its Partial Award from September 22, 2017, which confirmed Mr. Wiking’s resignation and that his acts as IFAF President or on behalf of IFAF after April 30, 2015, were null and void, CAS has ruled that:

"1. Mr. Roope Noronen was elected ad interim President of IFAF on 17 July 2015; and

"2. Mr. Richard MacLean was elected President of IFAF on 17 September 2016 and is IFAF's current President.

"With this clear victory, I wish to first and foremost thank all the member nations that have stood by IFAF during this time."

Richard MacLean published the full CAS award ©IFAF

The ruling could put to an end a damaging episode for the governing body, although there remain key issues for the organisation to address.

IFAF remains suspended by the Global Association of International Sports Federations for failing to pay money owed to the umbrella organisation for "anti-doping services".

MacLean has claimed the governing body are now making progress, citing revised statutes and the introduction of a variety of membership options which have been approved.

"Looking to the future, it is imperative that we continue our work to strengthen IFAF, our membership, and our competitions," he said.

"These efforts will begin immediately in order to ensure a productive August 11, 2018, Congress in Panama City, Panama.

"The IFAF Board recognises that our efforts to re-establish IFAF as a respected international federation in the Olympic Movement will come with growing pains but we are confident that with the backing of our members we can do so by continuing to strengthen our federation, improving transparency, and creating long-term stability.

"IFAF's operation must be based on sound policies, clear procedures, and long term strategic planning, all focused on the betterment of our sport.

"As your President, it is my primary focus to help us continue to grow into a unified federation that will one day send athletes to the Olympic Games to showcase American football on the world’s grandest athletic stage."

MacLean stated that he and the governing body would look to introduce a four-year strategic plan at their Congress in Panama City.

MacLean's full letter to members can be read here.